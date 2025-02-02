Shakira, born on February 2, 1977, is a true Colombian sensation whose birthday is the perfect excuse to turn up the romance this February. As 2025 Valentine's Day nears, why not celebrate the queen of Latin pop with her most seductive and passionate tracks? Whether you're embracing love or enjoying your own company, Shakira’s sultry melodies create the perfect atmosphere for romance. From her iconic belly-dancing anthems to soul-stirring ballads, she knows just how to turn up the heat. So, let’s dive into five of her best love songs that’ll make your heart race and your soul swoon—ideal for a Valentine’s Day soundtrack that’s all about love, passion, and, of course, a little bit of Shakira magic. The Colombian singer will turn 48 this year. But for her age is just a number. Shakira Shakes Up Times Square With Free Pop-Up Concert, 'Hips Don't Lie' Singer Sends Crowd into Frenzy! (Watch Video).

From Hips Don't Lie To Whenever Wherever, here are 5 seductive, romantic and sultry music videos of Shakira that will make you loco (crazy).

Hips Don't Lie

This iconic song is more than just a dance anthem; it exudes confidence and passion. A great track to get the romantic energy flowing, it celebrates the chemistry between two people and their irresistible attraction.

Underneath Your Clothes

A heartfelt ballad where Shakira shares her vulnerability and deep affection, this song is a beautiful expression of commitment and devotion.

Beautiful Liar (feat Beyoncé)

This sultry collaboration with Beyoncé is full of intrigue and mystery, capturing the emotional complexity of love and the thrill of infatuation. The chemistry between the two stars brings an added layer of allure. If you got betrayed in love then this song fits perfectly. Shakira Opens Up On Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Gerard Pique, Colombian Singer Says She Put Her Career ‘On Hold’ and Made ‘A Lot of Sacrifices’.

Give It Up to Me

With a more playful and seductive vibe, this track is a celebration of surrendering to love and desire. It’s flirtatious, fun, and perfect for setting a romantic yet confident tone.

Whenever, Wherever

A perfect blend of flirtation and carefree love, this track's rhythm and lyrics express how love can happen anywhere, anytime, and in the most unexpected places.

Happy Birthday, Shakira! Your music continues to inspire love, passion, and joy, making every moment feel special. Here’s to more unforgettable tracks and magical moments.

