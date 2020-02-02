Jay-Z, Kevin Hart and Others Pay Tribute to Kobe Bryant at Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Jay-Z, Kevin Hart at Fanatics Super Bowl Party (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Celebrities like Jay-Z and Kevin Hart paid tribute to late basketball star Kobe Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. On Saturday, several stars attended the party here ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl. While people seemed to enjoy the annual celebration, many took a moment to honour the Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on January 26 in California. He and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were among nine people who passed away that morning. Snoop Dogg Shares Mom’s Heartwarming Text After Kobe Bryant’s Demise (View Pic)

At the Fanatics event stars like Jay-Z, Kevin Hart, Post Malone, Meek Mill, Jasmine Sanders and others all sported Lakers jerseys with the NBA legend's famous number, 24, reports eonline.com. The tributes won't stop anytime soon. Singers Jennifer Lopez and Shakira recently announced they would honour him in a special way during the halftime show. Kobe Bryant, Late NBA Legend and Oscar Winner to Be Honoured at the 92nd Academy Awards

"I think we will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday," Shakira said at the Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. "We'll be celebrating life, and celebrating diversity in this country."