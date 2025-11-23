Hollywood actress-singer Jennifer Lopez dressed up in Indian wear as she arrived for the Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju’s high-profile wedding in Udaipur on Sunday. She donned a pink coloured lehenga as she was clicked alongside the bride’s father, Raj Mantena. ‘Not the Values I’ve Been Brought Up With’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Old Interview Refusing To Perform at Weddings Goes Viral Amid Bollywood Celebrities’ Performances at Mantena Wedding in Udaipur.

Raj is an Indian born US-based billionaire businessman. He is also considered the US pharma king. Raj completed his computer science engineering degree at JNTU, India. Later, he pursued a pharmacy degree from the United States. In 2005, he founded P4 Healthcare. His pharmaceutical company, Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, is well known in the US markets for manufacturing and selling several useful drugs at affordable prices. The high-profile wedding has caught the attention of the people over its lavish festivities.

Meanwhile, on the work front, JLo will be next seen in the movie adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical Kiss of the Spider Woman. Earlier, she reflected on her experience making her latest film and her reservation for her transformation. She appeared on the Howard Stern Show when the show host complimented her performance and also said that he liked her character’s hairstyle. In the film, JLo stars as Ingrid Luna, donning a platinum blonde look. As per People, the film follows two prisoners in a repressive South American prison, a Marxist revolutionary (Diego Luna) and a gay window dresser imprisoned for “immoral behavior" (Tonatiuh), who escape their woes by imagining the story of a Hollywood musical starring the fictional screen star Ingrid Luna. ‘No One Truly Loved Me’: Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Love and Her Marriages on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ (Watch Video).

“I like you as a platinum blonde”, Stern, 71, said. “I know you were thinking I don't want to be (blonde) in the movie”. JLo said, “It was so different. I was just worried because I'd never had platinum blonde hair”. She explained that she’s previously tried blonde wigs before, but “it always looked so terrible on (her) skin tone”. She went on, “I thought this would be bad. But it was a whole transformation. The skin needed to be transformed. I had to put more pink in my foundation”. The singer-actress added that the lipsticks she wears typically wouldn't go with that hair.

