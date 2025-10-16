Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is opening up on her experience with true love. The Kiss of the Spider Woman actress recently engaged with a wide-ranging conversation. ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Premiere: Jennifer Lopez Thanks Ben Affleck, Says Film ‘Wouldn’t Have Been Made Without Him’ (Watch Videos).

JLo spoke about love and relationships, and did give full credit to her former partners in terms of fulfillment of her materialistic needs. However, their emotions weren’t quite right there in her perception, reports ‘People’ magazine.

JLo Reflects on Past Relationships and Lessons About Self-Love

She appeared on Howard Stern Show, Stern, 71, asked JLo, 56, "Do you think you've truly been loved?"

After a pause, she replied, "No”, adding that she has, though, experienced truly loving someone else. "What I learned, it's not that I'm not lovable, it's that they're not capable. They don't have it in them”.

She went on to say, "And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage. All of it. But. Part of the issue was ‘I didn't love myself’ at the time”.

As per ‘People’, JLo has been married and divorced four times, most recently with Ben Affleck. She shares two kids, 17-year-old twins Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"When I got divorced this last time, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. Because it really made me journey into, I mean, I had a religious coach, I had a therapist, a couple's therapist, an individual therapist, I had a coach to understand addiction. I had everything. I was like, 'I'm gonna f****** figure this s*** out if it kills me’”.

She came to the understanding that "the core of the thing is you, it's nobody else".

"Now I'm able to sit here in a much more self-assured, self-aware way of the things that have happened to me, whether my mother, my father, in my own life, how I learned to love, how I felt neglected, all the things that are in your head as a person, and know who I am and just really appreciate that person. (I) feel really comfortable and good in being myself, all the good parts and all the kind of complicated things”, she added.

