Jennifer Lopez Talks About Hustlers Snub at Oscars 2020: 'I Felt Like I Let Everybody Down'

Jennifer Lopez In Hustlers (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Jennifer Lopez delivered her career-best performance in her latest film, Hustlers. In this crime-comedy, the actress plays the role of a stripper, who along with her stripper friends, steals money from the rich. She also co-produced the film. And after its release, the chatter was strong that JLo will earn an Oscar nomination at the 2020 Academy Awards. But, alas, it did not happen. Only one person of colour bagged a nomination in the top 20 acting spots. Jennifer was speaking at 'Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus' event in Los Angeles, where she opened up about the snub and revealed that she "felt a little sad".

Jennifer added, "It was a little bit of a letdown and I felt like my whole team — most of my team has been with me for 20, 25 years — I think they had a lot of hopes. They wanted it, too. I felt like I let everybody down,”

She said that after the incredible media hype and fan-speculations, she also felt that she might get nominated. "And then it didn’t and I was like, ‘Ouch,'” she said.

How did she get over it? Well, she counted her blessings. “I had to ask, well, ‘why do you do this?’ You just had the most amazing year of your life. You just had the biggest opening of a movie of your career. You just walked the runway in Milan at a fashion show and had a fashion moment. You’re doing the Super Bowl in a couple of weeks! You realize you want people’s validation and you want people to say you did a good job. But I just realized, I don’t need that, I this because you love it,” she revealed.

Jennifer did get nominated at the Golden Globes in the Best Supporting Actress category. She won the National Film & TV Awards for Best Actress. She also won Best Supporting Actress at Satellite Awards. She picked up the winning trophies at many critics' awards.