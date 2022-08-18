The Tonight Show' host Jimmy Fallon and singer Demi Lovato took the Internet by storm after they were seen dancing on the song 'Kala Chashma' picturised on Sidharth Malhora and Katrina Kaif. The video was first shared by both Lovato and Fallon, where the 'Solo' hitmaker questions the show host in the caption asking if he is okay from the hilarious drop he had while dancing to this Hindi number. Jimmy Fallon Does a Floor Dance on ‘Kala Chashma’ After Being Pushed by Demi Lovato in This Viral Video – WATCH.

The caption read: '@jimmyfallon you OK? ????' Excel Entertainment, the makers of the film 'Baar Baar Dekho' in which the song featured, took to social media and shared the video of Lovato and Fallon dancing to the number. The caption read: "Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy moves so smooth ki humne Baar Baar Dekha ??" Norwegian Dancers Groove to Kala Chashma Song and The Video Will Bring a Smile to Your Face!

Check Out Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato's Kala Chashma Song Viral Video,

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Baar Baar Dekho is a 2016 release and the film has amassed love and adoration from the audience for its spectacular playlist which includes songs like 'Kho Gye Hum Kahan', 'Sau Aasman', 'Dariya', and 'Kala Chashma' among many other hits.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2022 04:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).