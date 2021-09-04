Hollywood star and former WWE champion John Cena paid tribute to late television star Sidharth Shukla on Saturday after the 40-year-old passed away suddenly on September 2. Cena posted a black and white picture of Sidharth on his Instagram. The image garnered 357,396 likes in two hours and has gone viral on the photo-sharing website. Priyanka Chopra Talks About 'Leaving a Legacy' As She Pens a Note for Late Actor Sidharth Shukla.

The post was also liked by Sidharth's 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' co-star Varun Dhawan and actor Arjun Kapoor. The Hollywood star did not write anything alongside the image. Sidharth, a popular face on the Indian small-screen, passed away in Mumbai after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. His last rites took place on Friday in the Oshiwara crematorium. Sidharth Shukla No More: Old Video of Salman Khan Joking on Actor’s Death From Bigg Boss 13 Will Make You Emotional.

Check Out John Cena's Instagram Post Below:

This is not the first time Cena has put up a picture of an Indian actor. Last year, he paid tributes to late stars Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram. He had even shared a picture of Bollywood's livewire star Ranveer Singh posing along with a fan.

