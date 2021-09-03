Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to pen a thoughtful note for the late actor, Sidharth Shukla. She quoted Peter Strople and talked about legacy in the post.

Take A Look At Her Post Below:

“Legacy is not leaving something for people. It’s leaving something in people.” - Peter Strople Gone too soon #SidharthShukla. Deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om shanti 🙏🏼 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) September 3, 2021

