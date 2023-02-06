After hitting out at a 'well-known' actor for spying on her, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, on Monday again took to her social media to send a public warning to the actor while she also shared that there has been no spying since she put up her last post. Taking to the story section of her Instagram, Kangana wrote a note, telling her followers that the incessant spying around by the paparazzi has stopped. Kangana Ranaut Claims That a Well-Known Actor From the Film Industry Is ‘Spying’ on Her.

Via Kangana's Insta Story

She wrote: "All those who worry about me please know that since last night there are no suspicious activities around me, no one is following me, with or without cameras." She then pointed the gun again at the said actor, as she wrote: "Dekho jo bhoot baton se mante hain woh toh sirf laton se he mante hain (there's no point in having a conversation with those who understand only through muscle). Message to gang changu mangu: bachchon tumhara kisi dehati se pala nahi pada sudhar jao nahi toh ..." Amid Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani's Wedding Rumour, Kangana Ranaut Calls Duo a 'Divine Couple'.

"ghar mein ghoos ke marungi (You guys haven't dealt with a village blood, mend your ways or you are going to have it from me)." She also had a message for those who think that she's insane: "Aur jinko lagta hai ki main pagal hoon tumko yeh toh pata hai ki main pagal hoon lekin yeh pata nahi hai ki kitne bade wali hoon (those of you think that I'm insane, you know that but don't know the level of my insanity)."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2023 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).