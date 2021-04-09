Actress Kat Dennings said she faced a lot of criticism over her body, adding that she lived with it. The 2 Broke Girls star opened up on "The DRew Barrymore Show", when host Barrymore said: "I love that you posted in October a really thoughtful tweet for Billie Eilish who since she has come onto the scene, we are all freaking out how amazing she is. What was your support may I ask?" Kat Dennings Birthday Special: 10 Sassy Insta Posts Of The Actress That Broke Girl Max Will Definitely Approve.

Dennings replied: "I love Billie Eilish anyway, I was obviously in a mood that day. It's just that, it's a young girl, like this is a child we are talking about and I grew up, and I know you certainly grew up, in a time when you are just scrutinised so much." She praised the body positivity movement.

"I mean this amazing body positivity movement that is happening now is amazing and awesome but when I was younger this wasn't the way it was and I got a lot of negative talk about my body and I just kind of like lived with it and I'm sure it created a lot of problems, I'm sure it's kind of why I am a jerk now," Dennings said. The actress says she cannot stand anyone talking about a young person's body.

"There is something visceral that happens to me when somebody talks about a young person's body. It's not okay and it's none of their business. And this is a person who has created the most beautiful, culture changing art and this is what you talk about. It's so stupid to me," Dennings added. Barrymore said that supporting each other is very important. "I just loved hearing that. It's true we should all support each other and that's exactly what you did," Barrymore concluded on the show, which airs on Zee Cafe in India.

