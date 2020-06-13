Kat Dennings Birthday Special: 10 Sassy Insta Posts Of The Actress That Broke Girl Max Will Definitely Approve

If you ever need a face for the word Sass, Max from 2 Broke Girls would more than just qualify. She will own it! The badass waitress from a diner shutting people down with deadpan expressions and lines that can make many squirm, Max was everything we would love to be but can't for various reasons. We will cry about that in the corner later. Kat Dennings who played the character to the T in fact has the sass bit common with her character. She had once called herself weird in one of her Twitter posts which went like this "People are weird. Boys are weird. Men are weird. Love is weird. You are weird. I am weird. Life is weird. Weird is weird. Look, a MINOTAUR!" Too much weird, we know!

Today is her birthday and we decided to stalk her Instagram. Guess what we found? Some 'Weird' posts by the actress which will make Max really proud.

Let's begin with the one on 2 Broke Girls where the poster becomes a subject of hilarity

We never doubted that but Dennings wants to be clear about it!

View this post on Instagram Proof that I was once a person! A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on Jul 23, 2017 at 2:25pm PDT

Nick and Norah but with a savage twist

View this post on Instagram Nick and Norah's Badfinite Boomlist A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:32am PDT

Fairy Tales corrected...

View this post on Instagram 🎀 A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on Apr 27, 2020 at 1:35pm PDT

This could be us to 2020 as well

View this post on Instagram You sucked, 2017 A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on Dec 31, 2017 at 9:44am PST

There, there, Kat!

View this post on Instagram So excited to announce my latest project: AGING! A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on Feb 21, 2020 at 2:57pm PST

Holiday season makeover is like...

View this post on Instagram Be yourself this holiday season A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on Nov 28, 2019 at 2:15pm PST

Smile diary by Kat Dennings

View this post on Instagram the last time I smiled was 2012! A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on Apr 21, 2020 at 1:07pm PDT

Dennings' Stay Home Stay Safe message during pandemic looks like this

And then the Keanu-Winona mix

It's a riot to be on her Instagram page. We bet you won't be able to scroll through a chuckle, at the very least!

