Kat Dennings Birthday Special: 10 Sassy Insta Posts Of The Actress That Broke Girl Max Will Definitely Approve
If you ever need a face for the word Sass, Max from 2 Broke Girls would more than just qualify. She will own it! The badass waitress from a diner shutting people down with deadpan expressions and lines that can make many squirm, Max was everything we would love to be but can't for various reasons. We will cry about that in the corner later. Kat Dennings who played the character to the T in fact has the sass bit common with her character. She had once called herself weird in one of her Twitter posts which went like this "People are weird. Boys are weird. Men are weird. Love is weird. You are weird. I am weird. Life is weird. Weird is weird. Look, a MINOTAUR!" Too much weird, we know!
Today is her birthday and we decided to stalk her Instagram. Guess what we found? Some 'Weird' posts by the actress which will make Max really proud.
Let's begin with the one on 2 Broke Girls where the poster becomes a subject of hilarity
This is hitting shelves soon if you love tea parties in hellish graffiti caves I guess?
We never doubted that but Dennings wants to be clear about it!
Nick and Norah but with a savage twist
Fairy Tales corrected...
This could be us to 2020 as well
There, there, Kat!
Holiday season makeover is like...
Smile diary by Kat Dennings
Dennings' Stay Home Stay Safe message during pandemic looks like this
Stay safe everyone. If you can stay home, stay home. Don’t be *that* vector
And then the Keanu-Winona mix
thank you for my new hair @mararoszak I feel like the Keanu to my own Winona 🧩
It's a riot to be on her Instagram page. We bet you won't be able to scroll through a chuckle, at the very least!
