Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    145779

  • Total Deaths

    8884

  • Total Recovered

    154330

  • Total Confirmed

    308993
#StayHomeStaySafe

Kat Dennings Birthday Special: 10 Sassy Insta Posts Of The Actress That Broke Girl Max Will Definitely Approve

Information Moumita Bhattacharjee| Jun 13, 2020 09:41 AM IST
A+
A-
Kat Dennings Birthday Special: 10 Sassy Insta Posts Of The Actress That Broke Girl Max Will Definitely Approve
Kat Dennings (Photo credit: Twitter)

If you ever need a face for the word Sass, Max from 2 Broke Girls would more than just qualify. She will own it! The badass waitress from a diner shutting people down with deadpan expressions and lines that can make many squirm, Max was everything we would love to be but can't for various reasons. We will cry about that in the corner later. Kat Dennings who played the character to the T in fact has the sass bit common with her character. She had once called herself weird in one of her Twitter posts which went like this "People are weird. Boys are weird. Men are weird. Love is weird. You are weird. I am weird. Life is weird. Weird is weird. Look, a MINOTAUR!" Too much weird, we know!

Today is her birthday and we decided to stalk her Instagram. Guess what we found? Some 'Weird' posts by the actress which will make Max really proud.

Let's begin with the one on 2 Broke Girls where the poster becomes a subject of hilarity

 

View this post on Instagram

 

This is hitting shelves soon if you love tea parties in hellish graffiti caves I guess?

A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on

We never doubted that but Dennings wants to be clear about it!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Proof that I was once a person!

A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on

Nick and Norah but with a savage twist

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Nick and Norah's Badfinite Boomlist

A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on

Fairy Tales corrected...

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🎀

A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on

This could be us to 2020 as well

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You sucked, 2017

A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on

There, there, Kat!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So excited to announce my latest project: AGING!

A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on

Holiday season makeover is like...

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Be yourself this holiday season

A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on

Smile diary by Kat Dennings

 

View this post on Instagram

 

the last time I smiled was 2012!

A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on

Dennings' Stay Home Stay Safe message during pandemic looks like this

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Stay safe everyone. If you can stay home, stay home. Don’t be *that* vector

A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on

And then the Keanu-Winona mix

 

View this post on Instagram

 

thank you for my new hair @mararoszak I feel like the Keanu to my own Winona 🧩

A post shared by Kat Dennings (@katdenningsss) on

It's a riot to be on her Instagram page. We bet you won't be able to scroll through a chuckle, at the very least!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 09:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
2 Broke Girls Kat Dennings Kat Dennings birthday Kat Dennings Instagram Max 2 Broke Girls
You might also like
How to Link Aadhaar Card to PAN Card Before June 30, 2020 Deadline: Know Online and Offline Ways to Link PAN Number and Aadhaar Number
Information

How to Link Aadhaar Card to PAN Card Before June 30, 2020 Deadline: Know Online and Offline Ways to Link PAN Number and Aadhaar Number
Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox One X: Should You Really Consider Buying The New PS5?
Technology

Sony PlayStation 5 vs Xbox One X: Should You Really Consider Buying The New PS5?
TikTok 'Hip Hop Harry' Dance Circle Trend Goes Viral! Watch Fun Videos That Will Make You Hum 'Go, Go, Go, Go...' All Day
Viral

TikTok 'Hip Hop Harry' Dance Circle Trend Goes Viral! Watch Fun Videos That Will Make You Hum 'Go, Go, Go, Go...' All Day
New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications
Auto

New BS6 Maruti Celerio S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 5.36 Lakh; Check Prices & Specifications
OnePlus 8 5G & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Smartphones to Go on Limited Sale in India on June 15 via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in
Technology

OnePlus 8 5G & OnePlus 8 Pro 5G Smartphones to Go on Limited Sale in India on June 15 via Amazon.in & OnePlus.in
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Flagship Smartphones Receive Google's Android 11 Beta Update
Technology

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Flagship Smartphones Receive Google's Android 11 Beta Update
Realme X50 Pro 5G Smartphone to Get Android 11 Beta 1 Update in Next Month
Technology

Realme X50 Pro 5G Smartphone to Get Android 11 Beta 1 Update in Next Month
2020 BMW X6 SUV-Coupe Launched in India at Rs 95 Lakh; Prices, Features, Specifications & Other Details
Auto

2020 BMW X6 SUV-Coupe Launched in India at Rs 95 Lakh; Prices, Features, Specifications & Other Details
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 74.57 72.81
Kolkata 76.48 68.70
Mumbai 81.53 71.48
Chennai 78.47 71.14
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 75.9475 0.07
GBP 95.8400 -0.26
EUR 85.8825 -0.36
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement