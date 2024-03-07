Hollywood star Kate Winslet shared that she secretly battled an eating disorder earlier in her career but she "never told anyone about it". "I never told anyone about it. Because guess what — people in the world around you go: ‘Hey, you look great! You lost weight!’ So even the compliment about looking good is connected to weight.” Kate Winslet Birthday: She's an Admirer of Solid-Coloured Gowns!.

"And that is one thing I will not let people talk about (now). If they do, I pull them up straight away," she told The New York Times magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Avatar 3: James Cameron Confirms Kate Winslet Will Reprise Her Role As Ronal in Upcoming Sequel.

VKate Winslet Secretly Battled Eating Disorder

Kate Winslet secretly battled eating disorderhttps://t.co/7vxhmhvBKz — VCP Newz (@VCPNewz) March 6, 2024

Winslet also expressed her worries about the rising use of the weight loss drugs, saying: "I actually don’t know what Ozempic is. All I know is that it’s some pill that people are taking or something like that." When told the drug is used to control appetite and "dampen" interest in food, the actress said: "Oh, my God. This sounds terrible. Let’s eat some more things!"

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 07, 2024 01:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).