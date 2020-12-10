Kenneth Branagh is a man of many talents. He is a director, an actor and a talented screenwriter. The actor has given us several iconic roles in films like Wild Wild West, As You Like It, Hamlet and more and is still winning our hearts with his stellar performances. Branagh got into classical training as an actor when he was a teenager and trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He bagged an uncredited role in Academy-Award-winning Chariots of Fire very soon after that and left an impression on everyone. Kenneth Branagh Credits Chris Hemsworth’s Thor Franchise a Major Win in Cinema Career.

Shakespeare was his primary muse as we saw him in many movies adapted from his plays but the actor did not just restrict himself to a certain kind of character and went to work with different genres. Kenneth Branagh also established himself as a respectable director in the course of his career. While that is an entire another topic to talk about, we recently got to see the actor in Christopher Nolan's highly-anticipated espionage thriller Tenet as well. He has also narrated numerous documentary series, including Cold War Walking with Dinosaurs, The Ballad of Big Al, Walking with Beasts, Walking with Monsters, and World War 1 in Colour.

Today as the actor is celebrating his 60th birthday, we decided to take a look at his role and have listed 5 of the best performances given by the actor. Take a look. Kenneth Branagh Speaks Up About the Future of the Movie Industry After COVID-19 Pandemic.

Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets - Gilderoy Lockhart

The wizarding world of Harry Potter has quite a fanbase and Kenneth's character Gilderoy Lockhart from Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets was one charming idiot we all liked in the film. He essayed the role of the Professor of Defense Against the Dark Arts position at Hogwarts in the franchise and left quite a mark on the audience. Kenneth effortlessly stepped in the shoes of a cocky and spinless teacher in the second Harry Potter adventure and became everyone's favourite in an instant.

Kenneth Branagh in Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Dunkirk - Commander Bolton

Before Tenet, Kenneth Branagh had collaborated with Christopher Nolan for Dunkirk. The masterpiece saw him essaying the role of a sombre man-in-charge and man did he own the screen space with the spectacular depiction of his character. He skilfully delivered emotions through his character and the civilian boat scenes that featured him in this strong avatar has its own fanbase.

Kenneth Branagh in Dunkirk (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Conspiracy - Reinhard Heydrich

A film about Nazi leaders always sounds fascinating and see Kenneth as real-life SS official in Conspiracy was a treat for his fans. Kenneth Branagh essayed the role of Reinhard Heydrich who nailed the portrayal of this nazi leader. His dialogue delivery was fantastic as the actor was able to make the audience feel every bit of emotion through his acting. Kenneth even bagged an Emmy for his effort and gained quite the fame for his role.

Kenneth Branagh in Conspiracy (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Much Ado About Nothing - Benedick

We all have read one of the Shakespear plays at some point in time but watching the film sure is a different feeling. Kenneth essayed the role of Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing. He was the witty friend of Don John and Seein Kenneth in this avatar made the film quite an interesting watch. His chemistry with Beatrice (Emma Thompson) was a massive hit amongst the audience as well. Benedick's vanity and brash persona was amazingly brought out by Kenneth through his acting.

Kenneth Branagh in Much Ado About Nothing (Photo Credit: Facebook)

My Week With Marilyn - Laurence Olivier

Kenneth's role in My Week With Marilyn needs a special mention. Playing Laurence Olivier, an arrogant producer only deemed fit for the actor. Olivier is the one who is always pouncing on Marilyn Monroe and Kenneth was able to bring that emotion on the screen with utmost grace. The disgrace, the anger, the frustration could be seen right through Kenneth's eyes because of his marvellous acting skills.

Kenneth Branagh in My Week With Marilyn (Photo Credit: Facebook)

So these were our favourite picks from the number of films Kenneth has been a part of. His performance in Tenet is no short of an impressive act as well. We hope to see more and more of his film on the screen. Here's wishing Kenneth Branagh a very Happy 60th birthday.

