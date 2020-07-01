Reality show star Khloe Kardashian is back in the news just after a couple of days after her 36th birthday celebration. This time it is because of the engagement rumours of her with her ex boyfriend, Tristan Thompson. She has been in an on-off bonding with Tristan post the whole cheating fiasco that happened in their relationship. They were co-parenting their kid, True, cordially and have been in touch. However, during this recent celebration, she was seen flaunting a diamond engagement ring igniting their engagement rumours. Khloe Kardashian Birthday Special: Bold is Always Better and Beautiful for This Reality TV Star (View Pics).

She posted a happy picture with Kendall Jenner and Rob Kardashian in the series of more pictures from the celebrations. This one clearly has herself sporting the rock on her finger happily. In one more picture with True, she is seen flaunting the sparkling stone. She captioned these pics as 'Family' that did not have Tristan in them though.

Spot That Ring

Tristan on the other hand, posted a picture of himself with the mother-daughter duo with a love-filled caption that read, "I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday."

Tristan's Post For Khloe

Khloe started dating the football player back in 2016. However, things went south after he was spotted cheating on her. Fans are now only waiting for an official confirmation from either of them.

