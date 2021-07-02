The absolutely hilarious and marvelously creative Larry David is celebrating his birthday on July 2. He is the creator of two of the funniest sitcoms in the history of television - Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm. In both the shows, we see plentiful of his irreverent brand of humour - Seinfeld's George Constanza being an extension of David, while he himself plays the lead in the other show. Larry David also had a hilarious supporting turn in Seinfeld, as George's fast-talking boss, whose face is never seen, and also a quick cameo as a lawyer. Larry David's Daughter Cazzie Opens Up About Her Breakup With Pete Davidson in New Book.

However for this feature, let's talk about Curb Your Enthusiasm. A black meta comedy series with David playing a fictionalised version of himself, has him amp up the narcissism of his persona to hilarious levels, basically making him dislikeable and often repulsive. His frank, unapologetic and undiplomatic attitude to different scenarios create mirth, as it lands him from one trouble to another.

And let's not forget, the show smartly gave Seinfeld the best reunion it could possibly have! Already done with 10 seasons, Curb Your Enthusiasm has been renewed last year for one more season. Jerry Seinfeld Birthday: 10 Seinfeld Quotes From The Show That Are Quirky Life-Lessons For A Cynic!

On the occasion of Larry David's birthday, let's look at some of his most hilarious quotes, that in his own words, are ‘Prett-Ay, Prett-Ay, Prett-Ay Good’!

The Colon Contest!

Dogs are Like That!

We Have Apple Pie, So Why Not This?

Errr...

The Narcissistic Me Agrees to This!

Some Food for Thought, Men!

Who Else Agrees With This?

This Ruins Tinder...

Whoever Said "The Customer is Always Right", Listen Up!

Swiss, We Still Love Your Chocolates...

While the 11th season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is still in production, the airing date has not been confirmed yet. This would be the last season of the sitcom.

