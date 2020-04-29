Jerry Seinfeld Birthday: 10 Seinfeld Quotes From The Show That Are Quirky Life-Lessons For A Cynic!

Jerry Seinfeld (Photo Credit: File Image)

Jerry Seinfeld is a popular actor, comedian and social activist, known globally for the popular '80s-'90s sitcom, Seinfeld. Considered as one of the funniest comedies to grace our screens, Seinfeld was a game-changer because it was a show about nothing. That's exactly what the series was about - just four lead characters going about their lives dealing with self-inflicted problems and minor inconveniences. Netflix Acquires Rights For American Sitcom Seinfeld After Having to Give Away 'Friends' and 'The Office'.

Even the protagonists were interesting - four deeply flawed character, almost sociopaths, trying to get ahead in life by trampling over others (and sometimes each other). The series was created by Jerry Seinfeld, along with Larry David (who had a role in the series and also played a fictional version of himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm).

Seinfeld played a fictional version of himself in the series, with most of the episodes beginning with him doing standup and cracking jokes on everyday stuff. In the main narrative, he is more of a cynical single guy who is obsessed with cleanliness and has a habit of looking down on others. The series had great black humour and some very exemplary episodes like The Parking Garage and The Contest, though the finale left everyone with mixed feelings.

On April 28, 2020, Jerry Seinfeld is turning 66 on April 29, 2020. So here's us celebrating the occasion by revisiting 10 funny quotes of his character from Seinfeld that are life-lessons for hard-nosed a-holes in everyone of us.

#1 The Best Way To Break Up!

Jerry Seinfeld Quote (Photo credit: File Image)

#2 How 'Set-Up' Replaced Blind Dating IRL!

Jerry Seinfeld Quote (Photo credit: File Image)

#3 True... True...!

Jerry Seinfeld Quote (Photo credit: File Image)

#4 Book-Worms Are Gonna Get Seriously Offended!

Jerry Seinfeld Quote (Photo credit: File Image)

#5 The 'Boss' Line!

Jerry Seinfeld Quote (Photo credit: File Image)

#6 We Feel You, Jerry!

Jerry Seinfeld Quote (Photo credit: File Image)

#7 Finally Got The Reason Why Not To Throw a Party!

Jerry Seinfeld Quote (Photo credit: File Image)

#8 The Christmas Spirit for the Self-Centred!

Jerry Seinfeld Quote (Photo credit: File Image)

#9 Is There A Honourable Way of Check Out Cleavage?

Jerry Seinfeld Quote (Photo credit: File Image)

#10 Here's Why We Can't Watch A Salman Khan Film Alone!

Jerry Seinfeld Quote (Photo credit: File Image)

Seinfeld ran from 1989 to 1998, and had total nine seasons. The show also stars Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Michael Richards. If you are in India, you can catch Seinfeld on Amazon Prime Video.