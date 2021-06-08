Loki finally returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his own show on Disney+. The series will follow Loki from an alternate timeline and will be his first appearance since 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns to his role as the God of Mischief and will be starring alongside Owen Wilson who plays the role of Mobius M. Mobius. The show will consist of six episodes and is developed by Michael Waldron for television. So in case you want to know what the new show starring the God of Mischief is all about, here is a guide to it before it drops on Hotstar Disney+ tomorrow. Sweet Tooth Review: Netflix’s New Tale About a Dystopian World Will Fill You with Hope and Optimism, Say Critics.

Cast

Tom Hiddleston returns to his role as Loki and will be co-starring alongside Owen Wilson who plays the role of Mobius M. Mobius. They are also joined by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, and Erika Coleman.

Plot

After stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame, an alternate version of Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority (TVA), a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space and monitors the timeline. They give Loki a choice: face being erased from existence due to being a "time-variant", or help fix the timeline and stop a greater threat. Loki ends up trapped in his own crime thriller, traveling through time and altering human history.

Trailer

Here is the official trailer for Loki. Sweet Tooth Season 1: Review, Cast, Streaming Date and Time of Christian Convery's Series on Netflix!

Release Date

Loki starring Tom Hiddleston is scheduled to start streaming from June 9th, 2021. Episodes will drop weekly on Hotstar Disney+.

Review

Loki premieres on June 9th and so the review of the same is not out yet. We will update the article once the review is out.

