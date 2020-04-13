Matthew Perry Wishes Fans on Easter With a Fitting Chandler Bing Video from Friends and Yes It's the One With the Pink Bunny Costume!

Matthew Perry (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Ever since Matthew Perry joined Instagram, it has been a hoot for all the Friends fans given that the actor who famously played Chandler Bing on the show, keeps making funny references to his character every now and then. A few weeks ago, the actor had taken to Instagram reacting to the coronavirus pandemic situation where he wrote in the classic Bing style, "Could we BE in any more of a Pandemic". With his recent post, Perry has once again made a Chandler Bing reference, this time as he wished fans for Easter. Friends Reunion is On a 'Break', Will Not Be Ready for HBO Max Launch in May Courtesy COVID-19 Pandemic.

Remember the episode where Chandler dressed as the Velveteen Rabbit in the pink bunny costume while Monica was dressed as Catwoman, well, yes that one! The actor took to Instagram to share a gif of one of the scenes from that episode and wrote, "Happy Easter! From this fine dramatic actor." The scene is from "The One With The Halloween Party" which is the sixth episode of the eighth season. The gif shows Chandler's expression from when he and Ross arm wrestle. Brad Pitt Made Jennifer Aniston Aka Rachel Green Say Yes to Friends Reunion.

Check Out Matthew Perry's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Happy Easter! From this fine dramatic actor. A post shared by Matthew Perry (@mattyperry4) on Apr 12, 2020 at 5:34pm PDT

The post was loved by his fans who certainly can't get enough of Freinds and more importantly the crazy sense of humour of Perry and also his character. As for the latest news on the Friends reunion for HBO Max, according to a report by The Sun, the star cast of the show, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, have secretly recorded a 90-minute special online. Well, we certainly can't wait for this lockdown to get over soon so we can finally watch this special!