Michael B Jordan Birthday: From Just Mercy to Black Panther, Here's Looking at the American Actor's Best Films 

Michael B Jordan first became a popular name in Hollywood thanks to his role as boxer Adonis Creed in the Rocky series spin-off, Creed. The film also got a sequel after Jordan shined in his performance as Apollo Creed's son who trains under Sylvestor Stallone's Rocky. While these films got Jordan some amazon reviews, the actor's career exploded with his Marvel outing, Black Panther. He played the lead antagonist in the film, and as Killmonger, he left everyone speechless. Just Mercy Movie Review: Jamie Foxx’s Moving Performance Stands Out in Michael B Jordan, Brie Larson’s Engaging Legal Drama.

Michael B Jordan celebrates his birthday on February 9 and as he turns 33, we look at some of the actor's best films till now. It's a shame that his recent film Just Mercy was kept out of the Oscars race. despite brilliant performances by him and Jamie Foxx. Here's looking at his best films.

1. Black Panther

There's no denying that the Marvel drama is one of Jordan's best work. As Kilmonger, Jordan's character is ready to anything for the Wakanda throne and it was truly amazing to see him pull off this villainous role with such ease not to mentioned his super ripped body that left everyone swooning.

2. Creed and Creed II

In these films, Jordan played the role of Adonis Creed, a boxer who is modelled after Mohammad Ali. Adonis also happens to be the son of Rocky's former friendly rival Apollo Creed, who dies whilst in the ring. The film had Jordan put up a stellar performance which revived the Rocky spinoff in an amazing manner. Can't think of anyone else for this role.

3. Just Mercy

The recently released film starred Jordan in the role of a law graduate who decides to give up big job offers to move to Alabama and help solve cases for those who have been wrongly accused. The film saw brilliant performances from both Michael B Jordan and Jamie Foxx. It won great reviews from the critics too.Jamie Foxx to Receive the Spotlight Award at the 2020 Palm Springs Film Festival for His Role in Just Mercy.

4. Fruitvale Station

Director Ryan Coogler's feature film directorial debut was based on the events leading to the death of Oscar Grant, a young man who was killed in 2009 by BART police officer Johannes Mehserle at the Fruitvale district station of the Bay Area in Oakland. Jordan played the role of Grant and the film revolves around the flashbacks of his last day. The film also received Grand Jury Prize for dramatic feature and the Audience Award for U.S. dramatic film at Sundance Film Festival.

If you haven't already watched these films, you must to appreciate the talent that Michael B Jordan is. In case you have, we bet you love rewatching them given that Jordan gives his best performances in these. Tell us your favourite Michael B Jordan film in comments below.