Michelle Monaghan Birthday (Photo Credits: Twitter)

If you have been following the ongoing Netflix series, Messiah, you have seen Michelle Monaghan do an amazing job in the role of Eva Geller. The actress has been starring in Hollywood films and TV since a long time and has been a part of some amazing films. Many even know her from her True Detective stint where Monaghan starred as Maggie Hart in the first season. As for her filmography, the actress has been a part of other biggies such as Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Source Code, Mission Impossible III among others. The American actress made her big-screen debut in the film Perfume, in which she essayed the role of Henrietta. Every Breath You Take: Casey Affleck to Star in Christine Jeff’s Thriller.

Monaghan has been a part of several films where she has been in supporting roles but that never meant that she didn't make an impact. Her performances even in the smallest of roles have been amazing. As Monaghan celebrates her birthday on March 23 and turns 43, we look at some of her best films. With so many great movies and TV shows to choose from it was difficult to say but here are the ones that we loved the most.

1. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Directed by Shane Black, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang sees Monaghan star alongside Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer in this action/comedy/crime mash-up. Monaghan’s character, Harmony Faith Lane, is shown to be a struggling actress who gets involved in solving a murder case along with her childhood friend.

2. Source Code

In the 2011 and is a sci-fi thriller starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Monaghan played Christina Warren who is the travelling along with a U.S. Army pilot but mysteriously wakes up in the body of a school teacher on a commuter train to Chicago. There's little you can tell about this gripping film. Do catch this one if you haven't.

3.Eagle Eye

In this film, Monaghan stars beside Shia LaBeouf. She played a single mother whose son’s life has been threatened by a mysterious voice on her mobile phone. Yet another gripping drama with lots of twists and turns. The action gets really tense towards the end in this one.

4. Gone Baby Gone

Directed by Ben Affleck, this film starred his brother Casey Affleck in lead. The American mystery drama won a lot of praises from critics and also found itself nominations at several award. Monoghan stars opposite Affleck as two private detectives who search for missing children in the criminal underworld in the film. Casey Affleck’s Every Breath You Take Gets Terminal Fame Vaughn Stein As the New Director.

We hope you enjoy catching up on these Monaghan movies on her birthday. Do tell your favourite Michelle Monaghan movies in comments below.