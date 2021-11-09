A sequel to the 1988 action comedy 'Midnight Run' starring Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin, is in the making by Universal Pictures. Regina Hall, the actor best known for 'Girls Trip' and 'Scary Movie', is starring in the follow-up. It's unclear if De Niro is reprising his role as bounty hunter Jack Walsh in the buddy action film, but he will be involved in the new version as a producer, reports variety.com. RIP Charles Grodin: Robert De Niro Pays Tribute to Midnight Run Co-Star, Says 'He Will be Missed'.

Aeysha Carr is writing the screenplay, though plot details and additional cast members have been kept under wraps. The original 'Midnight Run' sees De Niro play a bounty hunter who pursues a former Mafia accountant (Charles Grodin, who died earlier this year of bone marrow cancer) after he skips bail. Variety offered high praise to the 1988 film, calling it "one of the most entertaining, best executed, original road pictures ever". Charles Grodin Dies at 86 Due to Bone Marrow Cancer; Actor Was Known for His Roles in The Heartbreak Kid and Midnight Run.

The review was particularly complimentary to the dynamic between De Niro and Grodin, with Variety's critic saying "'Midnight Run' shows that Robert De Niro can be as wonderful in a comic role as he is in a serious one". "Pair him, a gruff former-cop and bounty hunter, with straight man Grodin, his captive, and the result is one of the most entertaining, best executed, original road pictures ever."

The critical popularity of the first film inspired three made-for-television sequels, collectively called 'The Midnight Run Action Pack'. However, De Niro and Grodin didn't appear in those films. De Niro has spoken over the years about wanting to revisit 'Midnight Run' and conversations have since percolated about a sequel, but those discussions didn't formalise until recently.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2021 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).