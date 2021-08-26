Actress Mindy Kaling welcomed her son Spencer Avu 11 months ago and spent the first few months of the pandemic pregnant, which she says was a real gift.Kaling added that her experience with expecting a baby while the world was in lockdown was much less stressful than her first pregnancy with daughter Katherine Swati, who is now three, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Mindy Kaling Birthday Special: From Florals to Bodycons – 10 Red Carpet Looks of ‘The Office’ Star That Are Totally Swoon-Worthy (View Pics).

Kaling said: "It was a real gift to be pregnant during the pandemic. I felt really scrutinised during my first pregnancy and I think that it was such a joy to spend the last seven months of my pregnancy under the cover of just nobody was out, nobody was taking photos."Mindy opened up on how Katherine has been adjusting to life as a big sister, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Mindy Kaling Recalls 'Devasting Moment' When She Felt Self-Conscious About Her Body.

"I think the sharing of the resources and the toys is a little bit hard for her, as it would be for anybody, but she's definitely coming around. I think it probably helps that her little brother just like adores her. All he wants to do is crawl up under her and be close to her," Kaling told Access. The actress had earlier said that she is endlessly thankful for the support she has to help raise her two little ones, as she wouldn't be able to keep up her career if she didn't have a team of people on hand to assist her.

