Several hearts were broken when it was announced that Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner starrer reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians would no longer be continued. The show that ran for 20 odd seasons was a hit amongst the fans and gave the Kardashian-Jenner family immense popularity. While the divas never really gave a solid reason for calling it quits, fans were not quite ready to say goodbye to the show. Keeping Up With the Kardashians Is Ending Because of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

The Kardashian-Jenner family too did not want to disappoint their fans and had a little surprise for them. The family including Kris, Kim, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall have struck a deal with Disney for a new multiyear show. Disney-owned Hulu on Thursday announced that it has signed a deal with the sisters and they are indeed coming back on TV soon.

Under the deal, the women will be creating new content for Hulu but no confirmation of them appearing on screen was given. The details of the programming have also been kept under wraps but we do know that the new content is expected to debut in late 2021. The show will stream on Hulu in the United States and Disney's Star platform worldwide. Kim Kardashian Gets Trolled For ‘Used-Condom’ Met Gala 2019 Dresses She Wore to the Ball and After Party.

Earlier in Spetember, talking about saying goodbye to KUWTK, the Kardashian-Jenners had issued a statement and said, "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spinoff shows, we've decided as a family to end this very special journey." The ladies apparently want to live their lives off the camera for a while now.

Earlier, Khloe Kardashian has also revealed her family will not be organising their annual Christmas Eve celebration for the first time in 42 years due to the rising coronavirus cases in the USA. The decision came weeks after Kim Kardashian West was criticised after she shared photos from a lavish party held on a private island to celebrate her birthday in October.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2020 05:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).