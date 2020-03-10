Mulan First Reactions Out! Critics Call the Live-Action Remake Sexy, Fantastic and Mature (Read Tweets)

Mulan poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Disney's Mulan will be opening in theatres soon. The movie was screened for a section of the media. While the review embargo is still in place, the social media embargo has been lifted and the first reactions to the film have popped up online. From the looks of it, Disney has another winner on its hand. The movie is the live-action remake of the 1998 animated film of the same name. The original movie was in turn based on a popular Chinese ballad. Mulan Final Trailer: Liu Yifei's Warrior Gears Up for a Fight, the Antagonists Make an Appearance (Watch Video).

Most of the reactions to the new film are good. Many have commented on how the film is faithful to both the ballad and the animated film.

While we will get a better insight into Mulan when the reviews come out, here are the first reactions to it. Mulan Trailer: A Brilliant Liu Yifei Makes up for Mushu's Disappearance in Disney's New Live-Action Remake (Watch Video).

A Mature Disney Film

#Mulan is exciting, vibrant, emotional, and different from the animated version. It's definitely its own thing, which I dug - a more mature Disney film, featuring stunning production design & fight choreography. Director Niki Caro & star Liu Yifei are the big stand-outs, imo pic.twitter.com/p6IEQUDNBu — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 10, 2020

A Surprisingly Sexy Film

Also! Surprisingly sexy for a Disney movie. Case in point: the very loud “OH MY GOD” that was uttered in the theater when Yoson An took his shirt off. #Mulan — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) March 10, 2020

Steamy Film

Disney’s Mulan remake leaves a lot behind, but offers much more in its absence. Plenty of 1998 throwbacks pepper a story full of incredible action, humor, and heart. Oh, and the romantic chemistry gets STEAMY. Like chanting “kiss” in a silent theater steamy.#Mulan2020 #mulan pic.twitter.com/soILc7OdTm — Alison Foreman (@alfaforeman) March 10, 2020

Sophistication

I’m very surprised at how much I liked the live action #Mulan movie. It’s so majestic, the action is thrilling, it aims for a level of sophistication and beauty you don’t expect. (I was never a huge fan of the animated film, I think I’ve only seen it once. So no attachments) — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) March 10, 2020

Fantastic

#Mulan is absolutely fantastic. Different enough with great action scenes, but with the heart of the original film. It doesn't even matter that it's not a musical. If you're a fan of the animated, there are subtle nods to many of the songs. Can’t wait to see this again. — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) March 10, 2020

Not All Were Impressed

There’s a great film yearning to break out in #Mulan, but it’s surprisingly bogged down by adapting the animation. It has its moments, but the poor villains and inconsistent action quality results in a mediocre movie. pic.twitter.com/2iZ3wZYOts — Mansoor Mithaiwala (@MansoorAYM) March 10, 2020

Mulan stars Liu Yaifei in the lead role playing the titular heroine who disguises herself as a man to spare her father from serving in the military. The new film has been directed by Niki Caro and her vision has been appreciated on Twitter.