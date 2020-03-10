Mulan First Reactions Out! Critics Call the Live-Action Remake Sexy, Fantastic and Mature (Read Tweets)
Mulan poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Disney's Mulan will be opening in theatres soon. The movie was screened for a section of the media. While the review embargo is still in place, the social media embargo has been lifted and the first reactions to the film have popped up online. From the looks of it, Disney has another winner on its hand. The movie is the live-action remake of the 1998 animated film of the same name. The original movie was in turn based on a popular Chinese ballad. Mulan Final Trailer: Liu Yifei's Warrior Gears Up for a Fight, the Antagonists Make an Appearance (Watch Video).

Most of the reactions to the new film are good. Many have commented on how the film is faithful to both the ballad and the animated film.

While we will get a better insight into Mulan when the reviews come out, here are the first reactions to it. Mulan Trailer: A Brilliant Liu Yifei Makes up for Mushu's Disappearance in Disney's New Live-Action Remake (Watch Video).

Mulan stars Liu Yaifei in the lead role playing the titular heroine who disguises herself as a man to spare her father from serving in the military. The new film has been directed by Niki Caro and her vision has been appreciated on Twitter.

 