Los Angeles, Feb 3: American pop star Nick Jonas said he plans to have a big family with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra. He also describes Priyanka as the most important piece of the puzzle in his life. "It's going to be a beautiful journey, and I hope for many, or whatever that is," Nick said, while discussing children, in an interaction with eonline.com. Is Priyanka Chopra Pregnant? These Latest Pics of Nick Jonas' Wife Leave Fans Wondering!

The singer, who married Priyanka in a Christian wedding and then a Hindu ceremony in 2018, still seems completely smitten by his wife. Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Pregnancy Rumours Need to Be Put to Rest, Here’s What ‘Stunning Mamacita’ Means.

"She is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it's obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together. You know, whatever is right. We're blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you're excited about the possibility of that," he said.

