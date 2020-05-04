Nicolas Cage to Play Tiger King's Joe Exotic in a Scripted TV Series

Nicolas Cage, Joe Exotic (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Unless you have been living under a rock, you have probably been aware of the recent docuseries on Netflix, Tiger King about Joe Exotic, that had the whole social media going crazy over it. Well, guess what? A scripted series centred around Joe Exotic is now all set to be made by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios and actor Nicolas Cage has been roped in for the same. Reports earlier did suggest that Cage had shown interest in the role and well, it's now been finalised. The 56-year-old actor will be playing the role of Tiger King in an eight-episode series. Tiger King Fame Joe Exotic to Host Radio Show From Jail?

As reported by Variety, the scripted series will be based on the Texas Monthly article 'Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild,' by Leif Reigstad. What's interesting is that this will be the first TV role of Cage who hasn't starred in the digital space previously. Considering Cage's skills, he does seem like the perfect choice for the role of Joe Exotic and it is certainly going to be exciting to see him get into his avatar. Tiger King: Everyone, Including Kim Kardashian Is Shocked by This 'Crazy' Netflix Docu-Series (Read Tweets).

The show will be helmed by the makers of American Vandal, Dan Lagana and Paul Young. At this point, there's no knowledge of when the series will air given the circumstances of coronavirus shutdown. For the uninitiated, Joe Exotic is a former zoo operator and convicted felon who is currently serving a 22-year sentence for plotting to murder Carole Baskin and animal abuse which included killing Tigers from his zoo.