Hollywood actor Cillian Murphy, who will be seen playing the eponymous character of Manhattan Project leader J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb drama Oppenheimer, has skipped the overall exercise of what goes into making an atom bomb, reports 'The Guardian'. Oppenheimer: First Look at Cillian Murphy as the Theoretical Physicist From Christopher Nolan’s Biopic Revealed! (View Pic)

Instead, the actor decided to focus on Oppenheimer's psyche, mannerisms and world view. Murphy is leading his first Nolan tentpole after playing supporting roles in five of the director's movies (three 'Dark Knight' films, 'Inception' and 'Dunkirk'). Oppenheimer: Jack Quaid Joins Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan’s World War One Biopic!

The actor told 'The Guardian' that "(I prepped by doing) an awful lot of reading. I'm interested in the man and what (inventing the atomic bomb) does to the individual. The mechanics of it, that's not really for me - I don't have the intellectual capability to understand them, but these contradictory characters are fascinating."

The actor, who has had a longstanding association with Nolan, mentioned that he would never say no to 'The Dark Knight' director, "I'll always turn up for Chris, whatever the size of the part. Chris will call me up and I'm there. Isn't it wonderful that filmmakers are still making challenging, demanding films within the studio system, shot on film?"

"I think he's flying the flag. Him, Paul Thomas Anderson and Quentin Tarantino are fantastic filmmakers making interesting work on a massive scale", he further said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 24, 2022 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).