Oprah Winfrey Falls on Stage While Talking About Balance in Her Speech (Watch Video)

Oprah Winfrey (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Talk show host-producer-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey took a tumble on stage during her motivational tour stop at The Forum here. Ironically, Winfrey was talking about balance before she suddenly tripped and came crashing down in front of her audience, reports aceshowbiz.com. "Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn't mean all things are equal or at peace at all times," the 66-year-old who donned a white pantsuit said before losing her footing and falling on the ground. Former Love Island Host Caroline Flack Dies at 40.

"Wrong shoes!" she quipped. A stage assistant rushed to the stage to assist her before she stood up and decided to just ditch her shoes. "It's nice to be talking about balance and fall," she said. Among the audience were reportedly Winfrey's best friend Gayle King and Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland. Her longtime partner Stedman Graham reportedly attended the Saturday, February 29 motivational speech as well. Oscars 2020: From Ellen DeGeneres to Billy Crystal, 5 Best Hosts of All Time!

WATCH Oprah Winfrey Falls on Stage

oprah winfrey talks about balance until she loses her balance and falls on stage 😂 pic.twitter.com/DbnNZTALcA — Fianso (@FiansoMed) February 29, 2020

Her special guest at the event was Jennifer Lopez joining past guests like Lady GaGa, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Michelle Obama. Winfrey is scheduled to conclude her "2020 Vision: Your Life on Focus Tour" on March 7 in Denver, Colorado, with her friend Gayle as a guest. Her sit-down with Lady GaGa in January was an emotional one as the singer opened up on suffering trauma from sexual assault.