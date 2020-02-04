Oscars 2020: From Ellen DeGeneres to Billy Crystal, 5 Best Hosts of All Time!

Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Crystal (Photo Credits: Twitter)

There’s just a few days left for the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony. The prestigious award is all set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Oscars 2020 will be aired in India on February 10 on Star Movies and would also be streamed on Hotstar. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries. Honouring the best of film, actors, actresses and other categories, one just cannot wait to know who would be walking home with the prestigious trophy. Names of Oscars 2020 Presenters Announced! Rami Malek, Olivia Colman And Other Winners Of Last Year To Hand Out The Trophies.

The heart of every event is a host, and it is definitely not easy to pull off the Academy Awards. Ellen DeGeneres, Billy Crystal are some of the names who have hosted the Oscars in the past and have ruled the prestigious ceremony. In 2019 we saw the award ceremony going host-less, and it was such a success that even this year, Oscars would not have a host. But let’s take a look at those five hosts who won hearts at by presenting the Academy Awards. Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker Leads With 11 Nominations; Lack of Women and Ethnic Representation Among Nominees Criticised.

Billy Crystal

He has hosted the Academy Awards broadcast a total of nine times. His gigs have been praised by the audiences, and hence he was often associated to the prestigious award ceremony. His energetic personality and the way he presents the nominees, have set the audience on a laughter riot.

Chris Rock

Chris hosted the 77th Academy Awards ceremony, and how can one forget the ‘Jude Law’ joke that he cracked, which was not appreciated by Sean Penn. The decision to bring in Chris as the host was to make the event appealing for the younger audiences as well, and it did strike the chord. But his jokes did not please older Oscar officials. He hosted the show the second time in 2015, and again he did not shy away from making controversial statements.

Jimmy Kimmel

He is a popular television host, comedian and producer. Known for the late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he has hosted the Academy Awards in 2017 and 2018. Besides putting up some entertaining act, Kimmel is also remembered for his monologue, where he took playful shot at Matt Damon.

Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen hosted the Oscars twice, in 2007 and 2014. When she hosted the Academy Awards the first time, it really did not connect with the Oscar audience. But when she was back on stage in 2014, it was a completely different scenario. Don’t you remember the selfie that she clicked that had Hollywood’s A-list celebs?

Hugh Jackman

The handsome hunk hosted the 81st Academy Awards in 2009. Hugh Jackman excelled as a host and there is no one who could match upto him. This charming man did put up a great show!

