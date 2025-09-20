Mumbai, September 20: Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to express her joy after her film “Homebound” was named India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026. Calling the film “nothing short of a dream,” the actress shared her gratitude for being part of the milestone project. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Dhadak’ actress shared the poster of the film and captioned it, “Every part of this film has been nothing short of a dream. The journey, the people, what this story means, and how personal it’s been for everyone in our team. At every step I have been thankful I could witness this journey, which in my mind was truly the reward in itself.” ‘Homebound’ Selected As India’s Oscar Entry: Karan Johar Feels Deeply Honoured and Humbled As His Film Is Selected As Country’s Official Entry for Oscars 2026.

Janhvi added, “Everything since has been a celebration of all these people that I love and respect so much, for their talent, their goodness and their courage. @neeraj.ghaywan @karanjohar @vishaljethwa06 @ishaankhatter this movie and even its journey, has been about hope, in so many more ways than one would expect in cinemas on the 26th of September :).” In a statement, Karan Johar, shared, “We are deeply honoured and humbled that Homebound has been selected as India’s official entry to the Academy Awards… Neeraj Ghaywan’s labour of love is sure to a find a home in a million hearts across the world.” Oscars 2026: Neeraj Ghaywan’s ‘Homebound’ Chosen As India’s Official Entry; Movie Stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor.

Expressing his happiness, filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan added, “I’m deeply honoured that Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry to the Oscars. Rooted in the love for our land and our people, it carries the essence of the home we all share. To take our stories to the world and represent India at one of the biggest global stages for cinema is both humbling and a matter of pride, and for this I’m deeply grateful.” “Homebound” has been chosen as India’s official entry for the Oscars 2026 in the Best International Feature Film category. Backed by Dharma Productions, the film also features Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa.

