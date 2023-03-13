RRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR took to Twitter and shared their joy over "Naatu Naatu" winning award in Best Original Song category at Oscars 2023. The actors congratulated composer MM Keeravani for the big win and also mentioned that how the SS Rajamouli's film has made India proud. Check out their tweets below. RRR at Oscars 2023: Chandrabose’s Wife Cries in Happiness Seeing Him Accept Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu Alongside MM Keeravani (Watch Video).

Jr NTR

Ram Charan

