It sure is a proud moment for the RRR team as "Naatu Naatu" won the award for Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars. With MM Keeravani and Chandrabose delivering a great acceptance speech, netizens are congratulating them on their win. Here are some of the reactions. Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone Introduces the 'Naatu Naatu' Team From RRR to Perform the Song Live at the 95th Academy Awards (Watch Video).

Finest Moment for Indian Cinema!

‘Naatu Naatu’ has sealed its place in history by winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the #Oscars. This is probably the finest moment for Indian Cinema and Telugus achieving it is even more special.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/BAKVLsPVxf — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 13, 2023

Congrats!

Naatu Naatu wins the Oscar for the Best Song. Congrats, M M Kreem. pic.twitter.com/HeNvW1XFPg — Ershad Kaleebullah (@r3dash) March 13, 2023

On the Rise!

A Proud Moment for Sure!

Many congratulations India…👏💐❤️ ProudMoment for all Indians…✌️💯 Academy Award winner M. M. Keeravani's acceptance speech at the #Oscars for 'Naatu Naatu'….pic.twitter.com/YXs1inDgEt — Archana Pawar 🇮🇳 (@SilentEyes0106) March 13, 2023

History Has Been Made!

