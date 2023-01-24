The nominees for Oscars 2023 have been announced and one just can’t keep calm as India’s The Elephant Whisperers has been nominated in the Documentary Short Film and All That Breathes has been nominated in the Documentary Feature Film. The Elephant Whisperers is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, whereas All That Breathes is helmed by Shaunak Sen. Take a look at the nominees in both the categories below: Oscars 2023: India’s Chhello Show and Pakistan’s Joyland Fail to Bag Nomination in Best International Feature Film.

Oscars 2023 Nominees For Documentary Short Film

Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Subject… #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/kM3sDkoC5R — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 24, 2023

Oscars 2023 Nominees For Documentary Feature Film

