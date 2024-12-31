Mumbai, December 31: 2024 has been a year of triumphs, turbulence, and transitions, leaving an indelible mark on history. Amid the unfolding events, we also witnessed the passing of many influential figures who shaped the world in their unique ways. From business magnates to political reformists, cultural icons to sporting legends, these individuals enriched lives and left legacies that will inspire generations. Each loss felt like the end of a chapter, stirring emotions and reflections on their contributions to humanity.

Their departures were as varied as their journeys - some succumbed to the inevitability of age, others to sudden tragedies, and a few under circumstances that shocked the world. These personalities stood as symbols of resilience, creativity, and change, each leaving behind an enduring imprint on their respective fields. As we bid farewell to this eventful year, let’s take a look back at some of the remarkable personalities like Dr Manmohan Singh, Ratan Tata, Alexei Navalny, Baba Siddique, Maggie Smith, Graham Thorpe and others who bid us farewell in 2024. Ratan Tata Dies: Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons Passes Away at 86 in Mumbai Following Age-Related Health Conditions.

List of Known People Who Passed Away in 2024

Dr Manmohan Singh (1932-2024)

Renowned economist and former Prime Minister of India Dr Manmohan Singh passed away on December 26, 2024, at the age of 92. He served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014. Born on September 26 in 1932, Singh was widely respected for his economic expertise. He is credited with implementing major economic reforms, including opening up the Indian economy to foreign investment and liberalizing trade.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: @sachin_rt/X)

Ratan Tata (1937–2024): Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86 due to age-related complications. Revered as a visionary, Tata spearheaded the group’s global expansion and philanthropic initiatives, including the iconic Nano car and the acquisitions of Jaguar Land Rover. His final rites, attended by dignitaries and industrialists, were conducted with full state honours in Mumbai. Tata’s contributions to business and society remain unparalleled. Veteran industrialist and Tata Sons Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata (File Image)

Baba Siddique (1958–2024): On October 12, 2024, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was tragically shot dead outside his son’s office in Mumbai. Aged 66, Siddique was a well-known figure in Maharashtra’s political circles, especially in the NCP. The attack, which resulted in Siddique’s death from two bullet wounds, was allegedly carried out by gunmen hired by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Baba Siddique (Photo Credits: X/@AsifZadran17)

Alexei Navalny (1976–2024): Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, known for his outspoken criticism of the Kremlin, passed away on February 16, 2024, while incarcerated in a remote penal colony in Russia’s Arctic region under suspicious circumstances. Despite his imprisonment, Navalny’s advocacy for anti-corruption and democracy earned him global recognition, including the Sakharov Prize. Navalny had been a vocal opponent of President Vladimir Putin and had endured multiple attempts on his life, including a nerve agent poisoning in 2020. Alexei Navalny Death: Russian Opposition Leader’s Team Confirms His Demise, Demands Return of Body. Kremlin Critic Alexei Navalny (File Photo)

Ebrahim Raisi (1960–2024): Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, aged 63, died on May 19, 2024, following a helicopter crash in the country’s mountainous regions. Raisi, a staunch conservative and former chief justice, had been in office for nearly three years and was considered a potential successor to Iran’s supreme leader. The crash, which occurred during poor weather conditions, claimed the lives of Raisi and several of his officials. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (Photo Credit: X/@cquilty52)

Princess Yuriko (1923–2024): Princess Yuriko, the oldest member of Japan’s imperial family, passed away at the age of 101 on November 15, 2024, due to pneumonia. As the wife of Takahito, Prince Mikasa, the younger brother of Emperor Hirohito, Yuriko witnessed and participated in key moments of modern Japanese history. Japanese Princess Yuriko dies at 101 (Photo Credits: X/@rwthofficial)

Rohit Bal (1961–2024): Rohit Bal, one of India’s most celebrated designers, succumbed to a heart attack on November 1, 2024. Known for blending traditional and contemporary aesthetics, his designs left a lasting mark on global fashion. His untimely death at 59 shocked the fashion community, where he was considered a pioneer. Rohit Bal (Photo Credits: X)

Dame Maggie Smith (1934–2024): Dame Maggie Smith, known for her roles in Harry Potter and Downton Abbey, passed away on September 27, 2024, at the age of 89. Her portrayal of Professor McGonagall in the Harry Potter series remains iconic, and her work in Downton Abbey earned her international recognition. Smith’s career spanned decades, earning her multiple Academy and BAFTA Awards. Dame Maggie Smith (Photo Credits: X)

Sharda Sinha (1952–2024): Folk singer Sharda Sinha, known as the "Bihar Kokila", passed away on November 5, 2024, after battling multiple myeloma. She was widely celebrated for her soulful renditions of Bihar's folk music, particularly her songs in Maithili and Bhojpuri. Sharda Sinha (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kiki Hakansson (1929–2024): Kerstin “Kiki” Hakansson, the first-ever Miss World, passed away on November 4, 2024, at the age of 95. She was crowned in 1951 at just 22 years old, marking the beginning of her legacy in the world of beauty and pageants. Kiki Hakansson (Photo Credit: Instagram @missworld)

Liam Payne (1993-2024): Liam Payne, a former member of the global boyband One Direction, tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31. Payne fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, and a toxicology report later revealed multiple substances in his system, including "pink cocaine." Liam Payne (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Israel Vazquez (1977–2024): Mexico’s boxing legend Israel Vazquez, a three-time world bantamweight champion, passed away at the age of 46 after battling sarcoma, a rare cancer. Known as "El Magnifico," his death was announced on November 10, 2024. Vazquez, known for his intense rivalry with Rafael Marquez, was one of the sport’s most respected fighters. Israel Vazquez (Photo Credit: 'X'/BoxingNewsED)

Graham Thorpe (1969-2024): Graham Thorpe, the former England batter and coach, tragically passed away on August 4, 2024, after being struck by a train at Esher railway station in Surrey. The 55-year-old was confirmed to have taken his own life after a prolonged battle with depression and anxiety. Thorpe was a left-handed middle-order batsman and had an impressive career with England, amassing 6,744 runs in 100 Tests and 2,380 runs in 82 ODIs between 1993 and 2005. After his playing career, he spent over a decade in various coaching roles. Graham Thorpe (Photo Credit: X/@TheBarmyArmy)

As 2024 comes to a close, we reflect on the extraordinary lives of those we lost. Their legacies - etched in industries, politics, sports, and the arts - serve as an enduring testament to their vision and perseverance. They may be gone, but their contributions and memories will continue to inspire generations to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).