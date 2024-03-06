The most prestigious awards of all, The Oscars 2024 is almost here. The most biggest night in cinema will be taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles California. The 96th edition of the Academy Awards will be streaming worldwide through various platforms. The prestigious award ceremony will take place on March 11, 2024, at 7:30 am for the ones watching in India. Before the biggest night in the cinema arrives, let us check out some key details regarding the mega event here. Oscars 2024 Live Streaming Date and Time: Here's When and Where to Watch the 96th Academy Awards.

96th Academy Awards Host

Do you already know the name? well the guess is right, comedian Jimmy Kimmel will again host the prestigious night. This is his fourth time hosting the ceremony. Jimmy previously graced the award night by hosting in 2017, 2018, and 2023.

May the fourth be with Jimmy on March tenth. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/D17IzyxTtl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 29, 2024

Who Are This Year’s Oscar Presenters?

The Academy has been sharing the list of the presenters from the past few weeks on their social media. The presenters named thus far are Zendaya, Michelle Yeoh, Sam Rockwell, Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Pfieffer, Al Pacino, Lupito Nyong'O, Matthew McConaughey, Jessica Lane, Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicholas Cage, Mahershala Ali.

Meet your first slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nwL1m9M152 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 26, 2024

The second slate of presenters included Ramy Youssef, Octavia Spencer, Catherine O'Hara, John Mulaney, Rita Moreno, Kate McKinnon, Jennifer Lawrence, Regina King, Michael Keaton, Dwayne Johnson, Chris Hemsworth, Bad Bunny.

Meet your second slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/aRogLVYemh — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 29, 2024

The third slate of presenters had Forest Whitaker, Christoph Waltz, Charlize Theron, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mary Steenburgen, Steven Spielberg, Tim Robbins, Issa Rae, Melissa McCarthy, Ben Kingsley, Ariana Grande, Ryan Gosling, Sally Field, America Ferrera, Cynthia Erivo and Emily Blunt.

Meet your third slate of presenters for the 96th Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FFVZEACIqs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 5, 2024

Who is Performing at the Oscars 2024?

The nominations for the Best Original Song are set to grace the stage with their performances.

Mark Ronson and Ryan Gosling will perform "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.

Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from Killers of the Flower Moon.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell will perform "What Was I Made For?" from Barbie.

Becky G will perform "The Fire Inside" from Flamin' Hot.

Jon Batiste will perform "It Never Went Away" from American Symphony.

Mark Ronson & Ryan Gosling. "I'm Just Ken" from 'Barbie.' LIVE at the Oscars. Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 10th at a new time, 7e/4p! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1F2qQrMF7P — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2024

Oscar 2024 Nominations

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has garnered 13 nominations, followed by Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon with 11 and 10, respectively. Martin Scorsese became the oldest nominee by receiving his 10th nomination for Best Director. Oscars 2024: Regina King Set to Join Dwayne Johnson, Bad Bunny, and Jennifer Lawrence as Presenters.

So schedule your watch party accordingly and get ready as the biggest night of cinema and entertainment is almost here.

