Owen Wilson is just that one actor that you always love to see pop up in media. He is just an actor who shows clear love for his work, and it makes him just all the more charming. Often bringing a laid-back and chill attitude to his characters, Wilson has this aura to him that makes him stand out so well and it speaks to his qualities as a movie star.

Over the years, Wilson has garnered a filmography that’s nothing short of iconic. Having starred in franchises, animated movies and classics that remain as some of the best watches you can find – his career has been a joy to watch. So, to celebrate Owen Wilson’s 55th birthday, we are taking a look at five of his most iconic roles.

Coach Skip (Fantastic Mr Fox)

Wilson has been a regular collaborator with Wes Anderson, and one of his finest performances comes in Fantastic Mr Fox where he plays Coach Skip. Skip has all the makings of not only a classic Owen Wilson performance, but also of a classic Wes Anderson character who just has this warmth to him.

Hansel (Zoolander)

For all of its meme-worthiness, there is no denying that Zoolander sees Wilson at his funniest. A competitive male model who will get his due no matter what, Wilson is hilarious and manages to have a great in-film rivalry with Ben Stiller’s titular character.

Lightning McQueen (Cars)

While Cars as a franchise might have not really taken off as Pixar expected it to, the films have developed a cult following around them with Wilson’s Lightning McQueen being an easily recognisable character. The red car voiced by him instantly became one of the most iconic animated characters of the last decade, and its all thanks to Wilson’s amazing voice performance.

Mobius (Loki)

When Owen Wilson was announced to appear as Mobius in Loki, no one really knew what to expect – but he knocked it out of the park. While the role is relatively new, Wilson completely made that character his own and his chemistry with Tom Hiddleston is just off the charts.

Gil Pender (Midnight in Paris)

Midnight in Paris is one of those films that really do stick with you, and Wilson's performance as Gil Pender is a huge reason for that. It's honestly his finest performance yet with Wilson just completely losing himself in this intimate role. It makes the movie all the better because of it.

Wilson has constantly impressed us, and we can’t wait to see what he does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish him a very happy birthday.

