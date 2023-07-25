Hollywood actor Owen Wilson was disappointed not to share any scenes with Jamie Lee Curtis on Haunted Mansion. The 54-year-old Around the World in 80 Days star features in the new Disney movie as priest Kent, but lamented shooting his scenes separately from the Halloween actress who stars as the floating head in a crystal ball Madame Leota. Haunted Mansion Trailer: Danny DeVito, Rosario Dawson, Jared Leto’s Multi-Starrer Horror Comedy From Disney Is a Roller Coaster Ride of Madness (Watch Video).

As per Female First UK, Wilson told ComicBook.com: "Well, I don't get to work with Jamie Lee Curtis, and I was a little bit sort of, 'Oh, gosh. That's too bad. But that was only sort of made more clear, because we were doing some press the other day, and she has great energy, and she's a very formidable person. I'm a bit more slow, from Texas, and she’s, you know… But I really enjoy her energy." "It's a great cast. I think that's kind of been one of the pleasures, hopefully, for people in seeing this movie is sort of seeing the different famous faces that pop up," he added.

Despite missing out on collaborating with Jamie, Owen was thrilled that he got the chance to share scenes with Danny DeVito -- who plays the role of historian Bruce in the picture based on the Disneyland attraction. The Wedding Crashers star said: "I couldn't ask to be slapped by anyone better and more impressive and great than Danny DeVito. And that is kind of somebody that I was really excited to work with. And my friend, Woody Harrelson. They're friends and Woody had just said how great Danny is. And so it was fun to finally get to know him." Haunted Mansion Trailer: Owen Wilson, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito and Jared Leto’s Disney Horror-Comedy Promises a Spooky Ride (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Wilson is to star alongside Woody Harrelson in the upcoming crime thriller Lips Like Sugar, which is being written by Anthony Tambakis and directed by Brantley Gutierrez. The logline for the film, which is also being produced by Harrelson, reads: "Set during the 1984 Olympic Games in L.A. and loosely based on a true story, the coming-of-age thriller is set against the backdrop of the punk and skate worlds of West Los Angeles."

It further reads, "As the new friendship of two teenage girls from different walks of life unfolds and city officials focus on the Olympics, the lives of two former detectives (Harrelson and Wilson) become intertwined when one of the girls goes missing." Wilson, who has also starred in Zoolander and Pixar's Cars, plays Mobius M Mobius in Disney+'s Loki, which is due to return later this year with a six-episode second season.

