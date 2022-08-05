Amber Midthunder-starrer Prey was released on Hulu, on August 5, 2022, in the United States. Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, it was produced by 20th Century Studios. The film follows Naru, a Comanche Warrior in 1717 take on the Predator and try to save her tribe from it. The movie has opened to critical acclaim from critics. However, after release, Prey leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Prey Review: Critics Call Amber Midthunder's Predator Film a Gripping Action Thriller, Claim It to Be the Best Since the Original Arnold Schwarzenegger Film.

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Prey movie download, Prey movie download in 720p HD, Prey movie in 1080 HD download, and so on. The film is available for download on Torrent websites and other channels. Keywords like Prey Full Movie Download, Prey Tamilrockers, Prey Tamilrockers HD Download, Prey Movie Download Pagalworld, Prey Movie Download Filmyzilla, Prey Movie Download Openload, Prey Movie Download Tamilrockers, Prey Movie Download Movierulz, Prey Movie Download 720p, Prey Full Movie Download 480p, Prey Full Movie Download bolly4u, Prey Full Movie Download Filmyzilla, Prey Full Movie Watch Online, and more are being used by people to watch the pirated version of the film.

Watch The Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Prey: The Predator Stands Tall In This New Poster For Dan Trachtenberg's Upcoming Action Flick! (View Pic).

For the unversed, Prey stars Amber Midthunder as Naru. It also stars Dakota Beavers, Dane DiLiegro, Stormee Kipp and more. Prey is streaming on Hulu right now.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2022 05:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).