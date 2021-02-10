Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is unstoppable. After ruling the cinema space, the actress is straight entering into your hearts via her memoir, Unfinished, which was unveiled on Tuesday (Feb 9). Now, come on, she is PeeCee, and we all want to know some juicy gossip from her life, right? And well, one anecdote which the icon has revealed in her book talks about her high-school boyfriend. She mentioned how she was once madly in love with Bob (name changed) and wanted to marry him. However, that's not the only scoop... read on. Priyanka Chopra Shares Update on the Release of Her Memoir Unfinished, Says 'Can't-Wait for First Copy Next Month' (View Post).

In her memoir, she has shared a story of how she fell for a boy in 10th standard when she was in America and was caught hiding him in her closet by her aunt. "One day Bob and I were sitting on the couch watching television, innocently holding hands, when suddenly, outside the window on the sidewalk below, I saw my aunt making her way up the stairs. I panicked. It was 2 in the afternoon and not her usual time to return. There was no way Bob could go outside the house and he and I ran to my room and I shoved him into my closet," PC wrote.

"She came to my doorway and said 'Open it' and I asked her 'open what.' 'Open your closet,' said my aunt. I was shaken as I have never seen my aunt this angry. I opened the closet door, it was a big mess: a boy came out," she added. That's not it, her aunt also complaint about Priyanka to mother Madhu Chopra. BAFTA Awards 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Competes With Other Nominees to Secure a Nomination for Best Supporting Actress for The White Tiger, Sister Parineeti Chopra Cheers!

Isn't this quite a cute revelation made by the star? In her memoir, the actress had also shared some unseen pics with Nick Jonas and talked about the 'plastic Chopra tag'. Meanwhile, workwise, she was last seen in The White Tiger and has also completed the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Text For You in London. Stay tuned!

