Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Wishes Django Unchained Star Kerry Washington a ‘Happy Birthday’ (Read Tweet)

Priyanka Chopra With Kerry Washington (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a birthday wish fill of love for "Scandal" star and her friend Kerry Washington. "Happy birthday @kerrywashington much love always!" Priyanka tweeted on Saturday, to wish Washington. Michael C Hall Birthday: Here’s Looking at the American Actor’s Best Moments on Dexter (Watch Videos)

Priyanka recently starred in and co-produced The Sky Is Pink. She will next be seen in Netflix's We Can Be Heroes, and The White Tiger. Priyanka Chopra’s Mother Stands By Her Grammys 2020 Dress, Says ‘It’s Her Body, She Can Do Whatever She Wants’.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Birthday Wish For Kerry Washington

Happy birthday @kerrywashington much love always! 😍🎉 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 1, 2020

She is said to be in final talks to join Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4 and is also gearing up to film Citadel, an Amazon original series, with Richard Madden. The series comes from The Avengers series makers, the Russo brothers.