Scottish actor Richard Madden arrived in India on Sunday, a day before the Asia-Pacific leg of the promotional campaign for his upcoming series Citadel kickstarts here. According to the photographs circulating on social media, the Game of Thrones star left from Mumbai's Kalina Airport in the morning. Richard, dressed in black and sunglasses, was accompanied by his security team. Richard Madden Spotted at Mumbai Airport; Hollywood Star to Join Priyanka Chopra for Citadel Promotions in India (View Pic).

In Prime Video's spy thriller series Citadel, the 36-year-old actor co-stars with Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas as elite intelligence agents Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh. Priyanka, 40, arrived in India on Friday with her husband-singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The story of Citadel follows Mason Kane (Richard) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka), who had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives after independent global spy agency Citadel's fall. Also starring Stanley Tucci, the series will start streaming from April 28. NMACC Gala Day 2: Priyanka Chopra Joins Ranveer Singh As They Dance to 'Gallan Goodiyaan' Onstage (Watch Video).

Richard Madden in Mumbai:

Madden shot to global prominence following his portrayal as Robb Stark in HBO's epic fantasy saga Game of Thrones. He gained acclaim for his performance as a police officer in the BBC thriller series Bodyguard, for which he won a Golden Globe Award.