NMACC event day two in Mumbai was a star-studded affair with many celebrities from India and abroad attending the gala night. Priyanka Chopra, who was also present at the event was seen joining Ranveer Singh for a dance performance onstage on "Gallan Goodiyaan". The duo danced their hearts on the Bollywood tunes. Suhana Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Gigi Hadid and Other Celebs Attend NMACC Gala Day 2 in Style (Watch Videos).

Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh at NMACC:

