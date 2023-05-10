Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden have garnered headlines ever since the sexy Citadel scene has gone viral online. On April 28, 2023, the online series' debut on Prime Video took place. The release of new episodes has been eagerly anticipated by fans ever since Citadel's announcement. After a long wait, episodes were finally released, and fans are celebrating. The American science fiction action thriller television series Citadel, created by David Weil for Amazon Prime Video, is executive produced by the Russo brothers. Citadel: Priyanka Chopra's Hot Lovemaking Scene With Richard Madden From Episode 3 Leaks Online and Is Going Viral!

Agents of the Citadel Mason Kane and Nadia Singh are portrayed by Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, respectively. You can imagine Priyanka in some intense, spectacular, jaw-dropping activity with her partner. Even with dirt and blood splashed on her, she takes charge, brightens up the screen, and never lets her shine and sheen fade away. When she defeats the evil guys and uses her deft physical prowess to pound them to a pulp, it's breathtaking. She's hot, seductive, and fearless.

The 3rd episode, released this week, is huge and powerful enough to make you forget the first two episodes and at the same time, it has a lot of raunchy XXX scenes and has attracted fans. Priyanka Chopra in the bedroom scene by has set the pulses of the youth soaring with her hot performance with hero Richard Madden.

The long lip-lock kiss with the actor after taking off his clothes and then lying with him in the bedroom with only the backside covered on the bedsheet without even a patch, and the scenes of Nayagan lying with Priyanka Chopra without even wearing underwear have shocked the fans.

Fans are also ecstatic to see her alongside Sam Heughan in Love Again. Additionally, her husband, Nick Jonas, will make a brief cameo appearance in the movie. The actress has been in the news for filming a 'steamy' kissing scene with Nick. Priyanka has been marketing her OTT streaming programme Citadel at the moment. She recently made 'Heads Of State', a movie with John Cena and Idris Elba, the subject of her upcoming release. On her Instagram account, Priyanka posted screenshots of a Deadline report with the remark, "On to the next." She wrote, "Let's gooo!!" and tagged actors Idris Elba and John Cena, director Ilya Naishuller, and producer Amazon Studios. The movie will begin production, according to a Deadline story, in May 2023.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 08:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).