Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy, hosted a virtual reunion of the cast of Harry Potter, on the 19th anniversary of the first film's release. Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasely, was on board and presented some funny anecdotes from the sets. Turns out, Rupert had a bit of a reputation on the sets, as he had the toughest time not laughing. If he and Daniel Radcliffe, who played the lead role, had their way, their first meeting scene would have never been filmed, as the two young actors kept laughing constantly. That's not all. Rupert laughed at some very odd scenes. Rupert Grint Birthday: 5 Movies Outside Harry Potter Franchise That You Must Watch.

"It would always be the most inappropriate scenes, like Dumbledore's funeral was a particularly bad one," said Grint. "For some reason, I found that absolutely hilarious."

"And yeah, once you start laughing, it's very hard to stop. I had a particularly bad reputation, they used to call me Go Again Grint because I could never do anything without doing it like 20 times," he added.

Grint is now 32-years-old. He recently became a dad to a baby girl. Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley Makes His Instagram Debut With Baby Girl Wednesday in Tow (View Post).

Watch Their Reunion Here:

Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas) and Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy). James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) and various others also marked their presence during the reunion.

"It seems impossible that all that time has passed and it all obviously feels very fresh still cause they were my formative years," Radcliffe said. "It has been amazing to watch the whole thing continue to grow after the films finished."

