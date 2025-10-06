The kids’ special week on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 kicked off with an exciting episode featuring young contestant Purav, who quickly captured everyone’s attention with his sharp mind and calm demeanour. The October 6th episode began with Purav winning the "Fastest Finger First" round, earning him a place on the hot seat opposite host Amitabh Bachchan. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’: Can You Answer THIS INR 12.5 Lakh Nobel Prize Question That Stumped Chemistry Teacher Meenakshi Yadav?

Purav Impresses Big B With Confident Gameplay

Purav played confidently through the initial rounds, answering the first ten questions correctly, even after losing two lifelines. His quick thinking and knowledge left Big B thoroughly impressed. In the “Super Sandook” round, he managed to earn the Audience Poll lifeline after answering seven questions correctly.

Purav Nails 'Harry Potter' Question

Amitabh Bachchan then asked him a fun INR 15,000 question: Which of these is the first book in the Harry Potter series? The options were: A) The Philosopher's Stone B) The Chamber of Secrets C) The Goblet of Fire, and D) The Deathly Hallows. Purav confidently selected option A) The Philosopher's Stone, earning applause from the audience and Big B.

Purav Stumbles on INR 7.5 Lakh Question

However, the real test came with the INR 7.5 lakh question: Which of these elephant teeth elongates to form ivory? The options were: A) Molar B) Premolar C) Canine and D) Incisor. Relying on the audience poll, Purav chose option C) Canine, which unfortunately turned out to be incorrect, the right answer was Incisor. Despite the setback, Purav left the show with INR 5 lakh and smiles all around. His confidence and charm won everyone’s hearts. After his exit, 8-year-old chess prodigy Divyasha Vaishnav took the hot seat. A national-level player from Rajasthan, Divyasha has been mastering chess since the COVID lockdown with her sister and is already an international champion.

Watch 'KBC 17'

Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV. Viewers can also stream the show on the Sony LIV app.

