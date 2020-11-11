Are you Potterhead? Do you still binge-watch Harry Potter films and feel that you are in a magical world? Then this piece of news might be exciting for you. As a wizard has finally joined Instagram and it is none other than Rupert Grint aka Ron Weasley. The actor debuted on the photo-video sharing app on November 10 and currently stands at 1.8 million followers on the said social media platform. He not just created an account, but also made his first post introducing daughter Wednesday to the world. Harry Potter Actor Rupert Grint and Girlfriend Georgia Groome To Welcome Their First Baby.

In quite a quirky way, Rupert captioned his pic and wrote, "Hey Instagram....only 10 years late, but here I am. Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert." In the photo, we can see Grint along with his baby girl and it will surely melt your heart. It was in May when the actor welcomed his daughter with girlfriend Georgia Groome. All we would say is welcome to Insta, Rupert! Rupert Grint Birthday: 5 Movies Outside Harry Potter Franchise That You Must Watch.

Check Out Rupert Grint's Post Below:

Another takeaway from this is Rupert's Instagram display picture which takes us back to the Harry Potter times as we see Maggie Smith aka Professor McGonagall giving a peck on Rupert's cheek. Aww!!! We also dug into his 'following' tab on Instagram and there's Emma Watson, Felton, Matthew Lewis, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, RuPaul Charles. Ariana Grande and more followed by Grint. Stay tuned!

