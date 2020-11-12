Happy 40th Ryan Gosling! One of the hottest looking actors from Hollywood celebrates his birthday on November 12 and we really wanna thank the almighty for letting him born in this era. Be it Crazy Stupid Love, Gangster Squad or Drive, the star has never failed to impress us with looks and ofcourse acting. Damn you, Eva Mendes! We don't know how to describe this but seems like Gosling day-by-day is turning into a hottie and we definitely feel he is ageing backwards. As a glimpse at his dashing pics and Ryan does not look like a man who is entering in his 40s. Ryan Gosling Roped In For Universal's The Wolfman Reboot.
And so on the honour of this day, we thought of bringing to you some dapper, sexy, alluring photos of the birthday boy which will surely make you feel the heat. Here we have taken random pics of Gosling from the internet that prove he is a man with gifted looks. And so without further ado, let us have a look at Ryan's tempting photos below. Ryan Gosling Astronaut Movie Gets Phil Lord and Chris Miller as the Directors; Both Will Also Produce the Space Film.
Let's Start With This Clean-Shaven Look... Gorg!
View this post on Instagram
Happy Sunday everyone! #ryangosling #actor #film #likeforlikes #follow
Up next, We Have Ryan In Beard...Sexy Isn't It?
View this post on Instagram
“In some way, the relationship between a director and an actor is personal.” #ryangosling #actor #film #quotes
Abs and Tattoos... That's Definitely Something To Ogle At!
View this post on Instagram
Have you seen a finer specimen? 🌲 #ryangosling #theplacebeyondthepines
That Grin.. We Are About To Faint!!
View this post on Instagram
When the incident at the Oscars happened where La La Land (2016) was wrongly awarded Best Picture, Ryan initially thought that there was an emergency. When asked about it on the Graham Norton Show, he said “I thought someone had been hurt the way everyone was talking amongst themselves.” He then went on to say, “But then I found out they just read the wrong name.” Which is why he is pictured laughing at the situation after. #ryangosling #actor #film #lalaland #oscars
The Sexiest Picture On Earth!
And That's How You Dress To Impress!
Tempting Enough!
That's it, guys! These were some of the handpicked photos of The Notebook actor that can drive any girl crazy. Ryan had made his Hollywood debut as a Jewish neo-Nazi in The Believer (2001), and then went on to star in several films including Murder by Numbers (2002), The Slaughter Rule (2002), and The United States of Leland (2003). The actor currently is roped in for Wolfman reboot. Stay tuned!
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).