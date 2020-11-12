Happy 40th Ryan Gosling! One of the hottest looking actors from Hollywood celebrates his birthday on November 12 and we really wanna thank the almighty for letting him born in this era. Be it Crazy Stupid Love, Gangster Squad or Drive, the star has never failed to impress us with looks and ofcourse acting. Damn you, Eva Mendes! We don't know how to describe this but seems like Gosling day-by-day is turning into a hottie and we definitely feel he is ageing backwards. As a glimpse at his dashing pics and Ryan does not look like a man who is entering in his 40s. Ryan Gosling Roped In For Universal's The Wolfman Reboot.

And so on the honour of this day, we thought of bringing to you some dapper, sexy, alluring photos of the birthday boy which will surely make you feel the heat. Here we have taken random pics of Gosling from the internet that prove he is a man with gifted looks. And so without further ado, let us have a look at Ryan's tempting photos below. Ryan Gosling Astronaut Movie Gets Phil Lord and Chris Miller as the Directors; Both Will Also Produce the Space Film.

Let's Start With This Clean-Shaven Look... Gorg!

Up next, We Have Ryan In Beard...Sexy Isn't It?

Abs and Tattoos... That's Definitely Something To Ogle At!

View this post on Instagram Have you seen a finer specimen? 🌲 #ryangosling #theplacebeyondthepines A post shared by Ryan Gosling (@ryangoslinguk) on Jul 24, 2020 at 3:36pm PDT

That Grin.. We Are About To Faint!!

The Sexiest Picture On Earth!

And That's How You Dress To Impress!

Tempting Enough!

That's it, guys! These were some of the handpicked photos of The Notebook actor that can drive any girl crazy. Ryan had made his Hollywood debut as a Jewish neo-Nazi in The Believer (2001), and then went on to star in several films including Murder by Numbers (2002), The Slaughter Rule (2002), and The United States of Leland (2003). The actor currently is roped in for Wolfman reboot. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2020 09:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).