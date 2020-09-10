On Ryan's birthday, we take a look at some interesting facts about his life (picture credit - Instagram)

Ryan Phillippe might not be as active as he used to be, but it's a delight to see him every time on the movie as well as TV screens. Ryan shot to fame in the late 1990s. That was the time when he starred in successful movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cruel Intentions, Little Boy Blue, and so on. As mentioned earlier, it's not just the films, but Ryan Phillippe has also worked in quite a few TV shows. He portrayed Channing McClaren in the final season of Damages. He also made a guest-star appearance on a 2014 episode of Men at Work and also in Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Needless to say, Ryan has had a very interesting career so far. He is celebrating his 45th birthday today. As he turns a year older, we take a look at some facts about his life.

Threw up while filming a scene for Cruel Intentions

View this post on Instagram Jump waves w me pls A post shared by ryan (@ryanphillippe) on Jul 22, 2020 at 8:06am PDT

Acting is a tough job and Ryan will surely agree to that. After all, he threw up on the set when he was filming the breakup scenes with his co-star Reese Witherspoon’s character. But then that also means that Ryan was quite dedicated, as he got into the teeth of his character.

Met his ex-wife at a birthday party

Oh and Reese Witherspoon is also Ryan's ex-wife, in case you didn't know. They met at her 21st birthday party in 1997. They got along like a house on fire. The two started dating, eventually got married before ending their nine-year-long marriage by getting a divorce in 2008. They have a daughter and a son. Beyonce Sharma Jayegi Funny Memes and Jokes Are Twitterati's Way of Apologising to The American Songwriter Beyoncé For Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khatter's Latest Bollywood Song!

Worked with Juliette Lewis in the past

While many think that Ryan Phillippe and Juliette Lewis's first project together is Secrets & Lies, that's really not the case. Both actors starred in the 2000 film The Way of the Gun. However, the two share the frame not many times.

Got a tattoo in the memory of Sean Price

Phillippe was a close friend of Brooklyn rapper Sean Price. After Price passed away in August 2015, it was reported that Phillippe got a tattoo to pay a tribute to Price. We wish Ryan a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 10, 2020 11:34 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).