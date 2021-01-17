Actor Ryan Reynolds has sent a video with encouraging words to a young Deadpool fan, who is suffering from cancer. The Deadpool star recently recorded a personal message for fan Brody Dery after hearing about the 11-year-old's battle with stage 3B Hodgkins Lymphoma and Crohn's disease, reports people.com. Miley Cyrus Shares Tribute Video After Beloved Dog Dies from Cancer with ‘Multiple Tumours’

In the video, shared on Twitter by CKPG News reporter Caden Fanshaw, Reynolds said: "Brody, it's Ryan Reynolds. I just heard a little bit about your story and I wanted to send you this video and let you know that I'm thinking about you and I'm sending you tons of love and I'm sending you strength, whatever strength I've got." Ben Watkins, Masterchef Junior 6 Star, Dies Due to a Rare Cancer, Three Years After His Parents’ Deaths

"Man, you have a ton of people in your life that love you so much. I know you've been going through it, I know it's been a challenge lately but you know something, Brody, you're just the man for the job," Reynolds continued. "So I'm sending you lots of love. I hope I get to meet you in person one of these days and hang in there. Okay pal, bye," the father of three concluded the video.

11-Year-Old Deadpool Fan's Video Message for Ryan Reynolds

Hey Twitter! Let's make sure this message gets to @VancityReynolds. Brody Dery from #CityofPG needs some inspiration and is hoping Ryan can help him out after a tough week of chemo @BCChildrensHosp pic.twitter.com/bn9ssb9HEt — Caden Fanshaw (@CadenFanshaw) January 12, 2021

Ryan Reynolds Heartwarming Reply to the Kid:

How cool is this? Huge thanks to @VancityReynolds for taking the time to send a message back to Brody Dery from Prince George. Thanks to everyone for helping get the message to Ryan so fast! @ckpgnews pic.twitter.com/dFJJi6huC1 — Caden Fanshaw (@CadenFanshaw) January 13, 2021

Brody's mother, Randi Dery, told CTV News that her son's "jaw hit the floor" upon seeing the video from Reynolds. "He keeps saying, 'I feel special -- I feel like I'm the movie star'," Randi said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 17, 2021 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).