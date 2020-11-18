A few stories of a few people leave a void in your heart echoing questions about the existence of everything. Masterchef Junior Season 6 star Ben Watkins has died, three years after his parents' deaths. Ben was diagnosed with cancer earlier in July 2020, but despite putting a brave battle, he succumbed to the illness. He was only 14. He was suffering from a rare type of cancer, angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma, which as per his grandmother and uncle "one of only six people in the entire world" are diagnosed with.

Ben's parents died in 2017, when his father, Mike, 46, fatally shot the mother Leila, 43. The couple ran Big Ben’s Bodacious Barbecue & Deli in Gary, Indiana, which gave rise to Ben's interest in cooking. The couple was contemplating divorce before the tragic death.

"After losing both his parents in September 2017, we have marveled at Ben’s strength, courage and love for life," the aspiring chef’s grandmother and uncle wrote, sharing news about Ben's death. "He never, ever complained. Ben was and will always be the strongest person we know."

"Ben suffered more than his share in his fourteen years on this Earth but we take solace in that his suffering is finally over and in that, in the end, Ben knew he was loved by so many," the statement read. The kid described as incredibly selfless by his uncle.

Earlier, Ben's family had started a fundraiser for his cancer treatment. "Despite all of Ben’s trials and tribulations, he remains positive and looks forward to getting back in the kitchen and pursuing his dream to become an Engineer," the GoFundMe page reads.

Despite the efforts of the medical staff and his family, and prayers from his well-wishers, Ben could not be saved. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

